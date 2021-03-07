Vellampalli explains YSRCP government welfare schemes; seeks voters' support

Vijayawada: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas has appealed to the voters to vote for the YSRCP for the development of the city.

Vellampalli along with Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani and Central MLA Malladi Vishnu campaigned in the 23rd division in Vijayawada city on Saturday for the victory of the YSRCP candidate Atmakuri Subbarao. Velampalli has explained to the voters the welfare schemes being implemented in the State by the YSRCP government.

He said central MLA Malladi Vishnu has been trying to check encroachments at Besant Road and ensure marking for the convenience of hawkers. He alleged that there were many encroachments at Besant road during the TDP rule.

Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said the State government has allotted Rs10 crore for the development of 23rd division after the YSRCP was voted to power about 20 months ago. Both leaders have appealed to the voters to vote for the YSRCP in the municipal elections to be held on March 10.

Arya Vysya Mahasabha honorary president P Subbarayudu, former mayor M Ratna Bindu and other leaders participated in the campaign. YSRCP leaders, functionaries and supporters took part in the campaign in division No.23 and other parts of the city.