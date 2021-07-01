Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao fires on Chandrababu for doing nefarious politics on a housing scheme

Andhra Pradesh State Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was paying special attention to the development of the state. He told a media conference on Thursday that 31 lakh poor people had been allotted houses and special attention is being paid to the infrastructure in the Jagananna colonies.

He was incensed that Chandrababu had deceived the people in the name of capital. Minister Vellampalli fired back that Chandrababu and Devineni Uma are doing nefarious politics on houses given free to the poor.

The government has launched a mega grounding drive for the construction of houses for all the poor in Andhra Pradesh. In addition to Thursday, foundation laying for houses will take place on a large scale at all districts on the 3rd and 4th of this month.

The government aims to start 3 lakh houses in three days at the rate of one lakh houses per day. In charge, district ministers, MLAs, and MPs will participate in stone laying activities in YSR Jagananna Colonies.