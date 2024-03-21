Vellampalli Srinivas visits Ayodhya Nagar area in Vijayawada Central Constituency, Bikshapati Yadav

YSRCP Central Constituency YSRCP candidate Velampalli Srinivasa Rao visited the 32nd division of Ayodhya Nagar Lotus area on Thursday along with local party leaders. They went door to door, distributing leaflets and speaking to residents, urging them to vote for the YSRCP.

Velampally highlighted the development in the area, mentioning the new roads that have been built to prevent flooding during rains. He emphasized that the work done in the constituency under the YSRCP government has been remarkable.

He also criticized the opposition, particularly targeting Bonda Uma of the TDP. Velampally claimed that the alliance between TDP and BJP has caused harm to the state and that people do not trust it. He stated that the senior leaders of the TDP are also against Bonda Uma and that he is leading the party into trouble.

The program was attended by senior leaders of the Fiber Corporation, including Chairman Poonuri Gautham Reddy and Commercial Department President Kondapalli Bujji, as well as other party members and supporters.