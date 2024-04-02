Vellampally Srinivasa Rao campaigns in Vijayawada 61 division, flays TDP, BJP for stoppage of pension

NTR District YSRCP President, Vellampally Srinivasa Rao, along with local Division Corporator Samantha Ramadevi Venkatarao and other party members, conducted a door-to-door campaign in the 61st division of Velampally. They distributed pamphlets highlighting the benefits of the schemes implemented during Jagananna's regime and sought votes from the residents.

During the campaign, Velampalli criticized Chandrababu, Purandeshwari, and Pawan Kalyan, accusing them of hindering the distribution of pensions to the people. He alleged that they were working as pawns for Chandrababu and engaging in nefarious politics to disrupt the schemes initiated by Jagan.

Velampalli also questioned the role of Nimmagadda, Purandeshwari, and Pawan Kalyan in the political scenario and criticized their efforts to obstruct the welfare programs implemented by the state government.



He highlighted the importance of volunteers in distributing pensions and raised concerns about the challenges faced by the elderly and disabled individuals due to the political interference in the process. He specifically called out Bonda Uma for his remarks and urged the public not to support drunkards.

Velampalli reiterated his faith in the people of Andhra Pradesh and assured them that the YSRCP government will continue to work for their welfare. He also took a dig at Nimmagadda Ramesh and questioned the intentions of other political figures in the upcoming elections.

The campaign received support from MLC Ruhulla, Ballem Kishore, Padilam Rajasekhar, senior leaders, corporators, party activists, and supporters in the 61st division