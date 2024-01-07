Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy clarifies rumours on his candidature

The office of Shri Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy in Nellore issued a statement clarifying false issues that have been circulating in the media. Shri Prabhakar Reddy spoke at a preparatory program organized for the unveiling of Ambedkar's statue at the district party office and clarified that he is contesting as Nellore MP on behalf of YCP.

He expressed surprise at the campaign in the media without his involvement and stated that he doesn't care about them. Prabhakar Reddy emphasized that such false propaganda is not appropriate and called for no misconceptions, reaffirming his candidacy as an MP.

The party leaders and workers expressed their joy at his clarification.