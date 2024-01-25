Live
- South Korean ruling party lawmaker attacked on street
- Samrat Chaudhary leaves for Delhi to attend 'high-level' meeting
- Usman Khawaja named ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year 2023
- Halal products FIR: SC protects Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Halal Trust and its officials from coercive action
- Lalu Prasad Yadav meets his party’s lieutenants in Patna
- Rajnath Singh asks Class 11 student to deliver his speech
- Serial cheater inspired by Bollywood flick 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' lands in Delhi Police net
- What's behind alarming rise in post-Covid heart disease deaths
- Alleging nexus, Congress organises ‘BJD-BJP wedding’
- Three students die amid cold wave in Bihar in last 24 hours
Just In
Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy inaugurates Amrita Dhara water plant in Kavali
Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, District Party President, Rajya Sabha member, Nellore MP, and YSRCP candidate.
Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, District Party President, Rajya Sabha member, Nellore MP, and YSRCP candidate. The Amrita Dhara water plant, established under the VPR Foundation, were inaugurated in several villages in the Nagulavaram Bangurapalem Juvvaladinne Kavali Mandal constituency.
Vemreddy Prabhakar Reddy expressed his happiness at the start of these water plants and mentioned that a total of 17 have been set up in the Kavali constituency. He also praised Chief Minister Jagan for his support to the poor and weaker sections through various welfare schemes. The MLA of Kavali was commended for his hard work and dedication to the development of the area. Vemreddy Prabhakar Reddy, who is contesting as the Nellore MP, asked for the blessings of the people in order to continue the development of the district. The event was attended by various leaders, local villagers, and staff members of the VPR Foundation.