Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy inaugurates Amrita Dhara water plant in Kavali

Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, District Party President, Rajya Sabha member, Nellore MP, and YSRCP candidate. The Amrita Dhara water plant, established under the VPR Foundation, were inaugurated in several villages in the Nagulavaram Bangurapalem Juvvaladinne Kavali Mandal constituency.

Vemreddy Prabhakar Reddy expressed his happiness at the start of these water plants and mentioned that a total of 17 have been set up in the Kavali constituency. He also praised Chief Minister Jagan for his support to the poor and weaker sections through various welfare schemes. The MLA of Kavali was commended for his hard work and dedication to the development of the area. Vemreddy Prabhakar Reddy, who is contesting as the Nellore MP, asked for the blessings of the people in order to continue the development of the district. The event was attended by various leaders, local villagers, and staff members of the VPR Foundation.























