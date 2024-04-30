Mercury at 47 degrees, red alert sounded for many parts of State

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has issued a red warning for several parts of the state. The Society is anticipating scorching temperatures that are expected to be in the range of 47 degrees Celsius in the next 48hours between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Jagtial, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, and Nagarkurnool are expected to experience extreme heat, with temperatures soaring up to 47 degrees Celsius. In Hyderabad, the weather department predicted a rise in mercury levels to 41 degrees Celsius, indicating a prolonged period of intense heat.

On Monday, several areas witnessed high temperatures, while Matur in Nalgonda recorded a scorching 45.5 degrees Celsius. Other areas that experienced extreme heat include Mangapet in Mulugu at 45.1 degrees Celsius, Timmapur in Nalgonda at 45.1 degrees Celsius, and Madugulapally in Nalgonda at 45 degrees Celsius. Within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, various locations registered high maximum temperatures. Shaikpet recorded the highest at 43 degrees Celsius, followed by KPHB, Rajendranagar, and Attapur, all at 43 degrees Celsius.