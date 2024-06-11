  • Menu
Vendors charging more than MRP to face action: Collector

District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar has issued stern directive against selling goods at prices higher than maximum retail price (MRP).

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar has issued stern directive against selling goods at prices higher than maximum retail price (MRP). During a review of Legal Metrology department at the Collectorate in Anantapur on Monday, he emphasised the need for stringent measures to curb the practice of selling goods above the MRP. The Collector stressed the importance of conducting decoy operations to catch offenders, who flout MRP regulations. He called for regular inspections at bus stands in Anantapur, Kalyanadurg, Tadipatri and other key locations to ensure compliance with pricing guidelines. He also proposed an increase in the delinquency fee for those found guilty of charging excessive prices.

To raise awareness about the issue, Vinod Kumar urged the Legal Metrology department to organise educational programmes on the consequences of selling goods at inflated prices. Additionally, he instructed the officials to develop monthly action plans and submit detailed reports on enforcement activities.

Assistant Collector Bollipalli Vinuthna, Legal Metrology assistant controller Sudhakar and Inspector Mohammad Ghouse were among those attended the meeting.

