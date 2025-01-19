Venkaiah Naidu Advocates for Promotion of Tribal Products

Former Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, has emphasised the importance of promoting tribal products to enhance the income sources for forest communities. Speaking at the "Tribal-Tribal Sammelanam" programme, held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada, Naidu highlighted the potential of tribal artisans who create a variety of products using natural raw materials.

Attending the event as the chief guest, Naidu remarked on the global demand for tribal crafts and urged attendees to seize the opportunity to thrive in business. He stressed the necessity of tailoring tribal products to meet contemporary needs in order to elevate their market presence.

Naidu called for a concerted effort to promote tribal goods and handicrafts, which could significantly improve the living standards of tribal communities. He encouraged tribal artisans to integrate business acumen with their established skills in crafting. Additionally, he urged a focus on e-commerce and digital business avenues to broaden market reach.