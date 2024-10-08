Live
- Jana Sena MLC receives grievances during Janavani
- Study identifies reason behind long-lasting Covid symptoms
- Unseen Effects: The Impact of Thyroid Disorders on Your Daily Life
- Study identifies reason behind long-lasting Covid symptoms
- Yearly flooding leaves farmers struggling
- Jr NTR’s ‘Devara: Part 1’ Achieves Rs 243.1 Crore in 10 Days
- Chandrababu expresses sorrow over bus accident to Vijayawada lawyers
- Emraan Hashmi Injured While Filming ‘Goodachari 2’ in Hyderabad
- Madhya Pradesh CM to launch 'Awas Sakhi' app at Gram Vikas Sammelan in Sehore
- Call to use latest technology for road maintenance
Just In
Venugopala shines on Kalpavriksha Vahana
- Kalpavriksha is a divine tree that grants wishes and is said to have emerged from the milky ocean when the gods and demons churned it for the divine nectar
- Lord was taken on a ride on Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam in the evening
Tirumala: The day began with the processional deity Sri Malayappa Swamy taking a celestial ride on the colourfully decorated Kalpavriksha Vahanam in Tirumala on the fourth morning of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam on Monday.
The Kalpavriksha is a divine tree that grants wishes and is said to have emerged from the milky ocean when the gods and demons churned it for the divine nectar, Amritam. Sri Malayappa donned as Sri Venugopala Swamy wearing flute in his hand flanked by Sridevi and Bhudevi as Rukmini and Satyabhama, glittered in bright colour robes and jewels on the divine carrier.
By taking a celestial ride on this divine tree, Malayappa Swamy offers both worldly and spiritual bliss to His beloved devotees.
In the evening, the Lord was taken on a procession on Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam in four Mada streets at Tirumala.
Both the seers of Tirumala, TTD EO J Syamala Rao, additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sridhar and other officials were present.