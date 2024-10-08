Venugopala shines on Kalpavriksha Vahana

Tirumala: The day began with the processional deity Sri Malayappa Swamy taking a celestial ride on the colourfully decorated Kalpavriksha Vahanam in Tirumala on the fourth morning of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam on Monday.

The Kalpavriksha is a divine tree that grants wishes and is said to have emerged from the milky ocean when the gods and demons churned it for the divine nectar, Amritam. Sri Malayappa donned as Sri Venugopala Swamy wearing flute in his hand flanked by Sridevi and Bhudevi as Rukmini and Satyabhama, glittered in bright colour robes and jewels on the divine carrier.

By taking a celestial ride on this divine tree, Malayappa Swamy offers both worldly and spiritual bliss to His beloved devotees.

In the evening, the Lord was taken on a procession on Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam in four Mada streets at Tirumala.

Both the seers of Tirumala, TTD EO J Syamala Rao, additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sridhar and other officials were present.