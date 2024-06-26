Vetri Selvi to take charge as collector today

Eluru: K Vetri Selvi, who has been appointed as Eluru District Collector in the latest transfers, will take charge on Wednesday.

Earlier, she worked as a trainee collector in Prakasam district. She had worked as Sub-Collector of Madanapalle for one-and-a-half-year since 2016 while holding additional responsibilities as Special Officer for Kuppam. She showed her talent as a Special Officer for Kuppam. She excelled in her own style as a sub-collector for the largest revenue division in the country, Madanapalle. Promoted as Joint Collector of Nellore district, she solved the land issues in her style. Worked as Samagra Shiksha PD also Since February 2024, she has been a director in the Department of Women and Child Welfare. She secured 143rd rank in IAS in 2014 at a young age.