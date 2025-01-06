VHP gives clarion call to release temples from iron clutches of govt

Kesarapalli(Gannavaram): Several Swamjis and Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders underlined the necessity of handing over the temples back to the Hindu society.

Viswa Hindu Parishad national president Alok Kumar addressing a huge gathering here, said that temples used to be the centre of culture, dispute redressal and various other issues that solve the problems of people.

With the intervention of the government in temple administration, the temples lost their importance. Alok Kumar pointed out that out of the revenue of the rich temples, 11 per cent should be paid to the government and five per cent to the common good fund in addition to the salaries of the temple staff. The revenue from the temples should be spent for the welfare of Hindu society. He demanded the return of all the temples to Hindu society.

Former Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam said only eight temples across the State have more than Rs 20 lakh revenue and the rest of 24,000 temples have less than Rs 1000 revenue.

He recalled that the 1987 enactment did gross injustice to the temple administration. He hoped that present administration would take lead and do justice to the Hindu society. Justice Challa Kondaiah Committee recommendations are yet to be implemented.

Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, complimenting the people for attending the meeting in large numbers, appealed to them to raise their voice for the welfare of temples. The temples across the State used to possess 24 lakh acres of land. Now they have only 4 lakh acres. He demanded that the lands belonging to the temples should be returned.

The temples should not be run by the officers as per their whims and fancies. The committees appointed for the temples are filled with persons who misuse the property and the traditions of the temples.

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari, MLAs Vishnukumar Raju and Dr Kamineni Srinivas, former Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao, large number of Swamijis and Swaminis participated.