Vice-President to take part in Vijayawada Utsav today

Vijayawada: Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan will be attending the Vijayawada Utsav, recognised as the largest event of its nature globally here on Wednesday. This visit represents Radhakrishnan’s maiden official tour as Vice-President of India, which is a source of pride for both the residents of Vijayawada and local officials. His schedule includes a visit to the Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga Devi temple at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, situated atop Indrakeeladri, to seek Darshan. Subsequently, he will participate in the Vijayawada Utsav and later proceed to Tirupati to visit Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala.

In preparation for the visit of Vice-President Radhakrishnan, MP Kesineni Sivanath, along with Swachhandra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram, former MLC Buddha Venkateswara Rao (Venkanna), and former AP Police Housing Corporation Chairman K Nagul Meera, inspected the arrangements at Punnami Ghat in Bhavanipuram on Tuesday.

The MP directed Vijayawada West Zone ACP NSVK Durga Rao, Bhavanipuram Inspector Uma Maheswara Rao, and other police officials to implement comprehensive arrangements for security and crowd management.

Speaking to the media at the Punnami Ghat, Kesineni Chinni said that Vijayawada is privileged to host the Vice-President during this festive event.

Kesineni further announced that Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan will be present at the Utsav on September 28, while Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu is scheduled to attend on September 29.