Victory belongs to YSR Congress Party in the election war, says MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy

In an address at Kadiri, MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, the Rayachoti representative, expressed confidence in the imminent triumph of the YSR Congress Party, attributing it to the party's unwavering commitment to advancing welfare schemes for the state's populace. Reddy drew a metaphorical parallel between the political landscape and the Mahabharata epic, likening the YSRCP to the Pandava army fighting for the welfare of the people against the Kaurava Sangam opposing state government initiatives.



During a meeting with Kadiri MLA candidate BS Maqbool, Reddy reiterated his belief that the YSR Congress Party's candidate would secure victory in the Kadiri constituency by a significant margin, surpassing previous election results. He praised party leader Jaganmohan Reddy for embodying essential leadership qualities and emphasized the unique bond between party workers and their leader within the YSRCP.

Reddy also critiqued opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu, highlighting Naidu's shifting alliances and political maneuvers over the years. He commended Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy for upholding the majority of promises made to the public and fostering a culture of accountability within the government.

The event was attended by prominent figures including State Chief Secretary Vajra Bhaskar Reddy, State CEC member Pula Srinivasa Reddy, and various YSRCP leaders and supporters, underscoring the party's unified efforts and optimism heading into the upcoming electoral contests.