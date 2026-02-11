Victory in Kerala’s civic body historic: Madhav

Vijayawada: BJP corporators from the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation in Kerala, who are travelling to the national capital New Delhi by the Kerala Express, were given a warm welcome by BJP State president PVN Madhav at Vijayawada Railway Station on Tuesday. Following the party’s historic victory in the civic body, the corporators are heading to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhav described the BJP’s victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation as a historic milestone. He alleged that around 76 BJP workers had lost their lives in attacks by Marxist cadres in Kerala and that hundreds of party activists had been jailed. He said the election of VV Rajesh as Thiruvananthapuram Mayor was particularly significant, noting that Rajesh had survived two murder attempts in the past. He also referred to the Deputy Mayor-elect Asha, who has served as a corporator three times, and alleged that she too had faced repeated attacks, even as a woman.

Madhav said that 56 newly elected BJP corporators had been personally invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Delhi in recognition of their victory. He added that the state BJP leadership extended hospitality to the visiting corporators during their brief halt in Vijayawada. Criticising the Kerala government, Madhav alleged that it had failed to protect the sanctity of Sabarimala and had mishandled cases related to gold smuggling.

NTR district BJP president Adduri Sriram, BJP State Protocol In-charge Pathuri Nagabhushanam, Minority Morcha State president Syed Basha, and other party leaders participated in the programme.