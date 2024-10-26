Video production workshop for students held

Rajamahendravaram: The Government College (A), Rajamahendravaram, hosted a workshop titled ‘Vision to Viral: Student Video Production’ on Friday, aimed at empowering students with essential video production skills.

The workshop was inaugurated by Principal Dr Ramachandra R K. He highlighted the importance of learning social media strategies, viral marketing techniques and methods to enhance their digital presence - skills that are invaluable for personal branding and potential careers in content creation, social media management and digital marketing.

Resource persons Dr D Chenna Rao, lecturer in Chemistry at Government Degree College, Yeleswaram, and B Venkat Rao, lecturer in Chemistry at Government College (A), Rajamahendravaram, led the sessions, with Dr B Prathima, stream coordinator for management programmes, serving as the workshop convenor.

In the first session, Dr Chenna Rao introduced innovative strategies for creating Learning Management System (LMS) content and provided hands-on training in multimedia integration and interactivity tools utilising Artificial Intelligence (AI). The second session featured Venkat Rao, who inspired students to transform their creative visions into reality through various video production techniques.

Dr Prathima stressed that video production has become an essential communication tool across multiple fields, including education, entertainment, and marketing. “Mastering video production can enhance students’ storytelling abilities, idea presentation, and personal or professional branding,” she said.