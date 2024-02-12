Vidudala Rajini assures of support to victims suffering from health issues in Guntur

Andhra Pradesh State Health Minister Vidadala Rajini has assured full support for the victims of health problems in Guntur. In a special review meeting with senior officials of the Medical and Health Department, it was discussed how to address the reported cases of illness in the city. The government has taken responsibility for identifying and treating those who are ill. Currently, 60 people are receiving treatment for vomiting and diarrhea at Guntur Government Hospital, and their conditions are stable.

The government is conducting a house-to-house survey in the affected areas and has ordered all UPHCs to operate 24/7. Medical camps have been set up and necessary medicines and ambulances have been provided. The Minister emphasized the need to determine the causes of the health problems and reports are being awaited. Water tankers may be provided in areas where fresh water may be a problem, and medical staff availability has been ensured.

The Minister visited the Government Hospital to directly assess the treatment and facilities being provided, and patients expressed satisfaction with the treatment they received. Accompanying the Minister were high-ranking officials from various departments, including the Principal Secretary of the Medical Health Department and the Collector.



