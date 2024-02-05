Vidya Sagar Hospital uses robotic technology for joint replacements

Kadapa: Vidya Sagar Hospital has achieved a significant milestone by pioneering the use of global leading and innovative ‘Robotic Technology’ for knee and hip replacements. It has successfully employed 'CORI' Robotic system, developed by US-based company Smith and Nephew, over the last few weeks. Following satisfactory results, the hospital on Sunday conducted a press conference to showcase the robotic system's capabilities.

CORI Robotic system is designed for total knee replacement (TKR), partial knee replacement (UNI), total hip replacement (THR), and revision knee replacement. Notably, it performs these procedures without the need for a radiation-based CT scan and utilizes a 'Real Intelligence Handheld Robotic Arm.'

This milestone establishes the hospital as the first and only centre for conducting Robotic Arthroplasty (Joint Replacement Surgery) in Rayalaseema districts. Dr Vidya Sagar Reddy emphasised the hospital's commitment to staying at the forefront of medical science and providing patients with advanced treatment options.