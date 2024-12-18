Vidyasagar Hosp pioneers robotic partial knee replacement surgeries

Kadapa: For the first time in Rayalaseema, Vidyasagar Hospital, Kadapa, has successfully performed partial knee replace-ment surgeries using advanced robotic technology. Dr C Vidya Sagar treated a 55-year-old woman, achieving re-markable precision while preserving natural ligaments and minimising incisions.

Unlike total knee replacements, this procedure replaces only the damaged part of the knee, leaving healthy com-partments intact. Benefits include less pain, quicker re-covery and a more natural knee feel. The hospital’s groundbreaking use of this state-of-the-art technology of-fers new hope for arthritis patients in the region.