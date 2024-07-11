Vigilance probe against ex-chief of I&PR, ex-EO of TTD

Vijayawada: The State Government has ordered a vigilance probe against former Commissioner Information and Public Relations Vijay Kumar and former Executive Officer TTD Dharma Reddy.

It may be recalled that there have been a plethora of complaints against Vijay Kumar for showering undue favouritism on Sakshi newspaper and a couple of select newspapers in release of advertisements, and of having indulged in huge corruption. After the change of the government, journalists’ unions complained to the TDP-led alliance government against these two officers.

It is alleged that Dharma Reddy had helped YSRCP mobilise funds through Srivari ticket sales and had given civil contracts without any budgetary sanctions and other kinds of corruption.



Following this, the government has issued orders on Wednesday for a thorough probe into the activities of these two officers along with all those who cooperated with them in the alleged activities of corruption.