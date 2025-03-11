Vignana Bharathi School celebrates Annual Day

Live
Visakhapatnam: Vijnana Bharathi English Medium High School celebrated Annual Day at the Durga Nagar campus.
Vice-chairman of Round Table 77 Dushyant Rathi, director of Bharateeya Vidya Kendram Buddha Lakshmi Narayana, among others participated in the celebrations.
Recalling his childhood days, Dushyant Rathi shared some of his experiences as a student. Speaking on the occasion, Buddha Lakshmi Narayana briefed about the curriculum designed to promote Indian culture with focus on holistic education. The school follows a unique approach in teaching, including activities, value-based experienced learning.
School correspondent BJM Ravi Kumar spoke. Teachers, students, non-teaching staff and parents participated in the celebrations.
School principal Mahalaxmi Vadrevu read out the annual report on the occasion, highlighting the school’s achievements and progress made so far.