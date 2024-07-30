Live
- Paris Olympics 2024: Ram Charan and PV Sindhu's Heartwarming Encounter Goes Viral
- Forensic report in Madanapalle fire incident may come in 10 days: DIG
- Govt will support publication of CNR’s writings, says CM Revanth
- Two more gates opened at Srisailam to release excess water downstream
- Players selected for State-level Badminton competitions
- Nandamuri Mokshagna’s debut set for September
- Tamil Rockers admin arrested by Kerala Cyber Crime Police
- Tirupati police arrest 4 kidnappers, rescue victim
- ‘Thangalaan’ clears censor without any cuts
- ONGC Rajahmundry Asset Assists in Waterlogging Relief at Sai Baba Temple, Dowleswaram
Just In
Vignana Kendraalu to provide support job aspirants
The district administration is going to set up 40 Grama/Pattana Vignana Kendralu with study material and other facilities for youth preparing for competitive exams
Parvathipuram: District administration is making efforts to provide facilities to the educated youth to compete in competitive exams in a better way and getting government jobs. As part of it, the administration is providing study books, magazines and other material by setting up libraries named Grama Vignana Vikasa Kendraalu in various villages and mandal headquarters. They will be equipped with internet facility, job notifications, online process for applying, downloading material, competitive magazines, daily newspapers, etc., The Vikasa Kendraalu would be open from 8 am to 8 pm.
In addition to the 168 libraries established in the name of Abhilasha last year, 40 more Grama/Pattana Vignana Vikasa Kendraalu would be set up in the coming few days. Parvathipuram Manyam district was selected as aspirational district by NITI Aayog and Rs 2 crore has been allocated on the proposal of the district administration for setting up these study centres.
District collector A Shyam Prasad inaugurated Pattana a Vignana Vikasa Kendram at Church Street of Parvathipuram on Monday.
He said that every support would be provided to job seekers and appealed to the users to form a committee to run Kendraalu in a better way. He urged sponsors to come forward to provide facilities at Kendraalu.