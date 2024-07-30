Vignana Kendraalu to provide support job aspirants

Parvathipuram: District administration is making efforts to provide facilities to the educated youth to compete in competitive exams in a better way and getting government jobs. As part of it, the administration is providing study books, magazines and other material by setting up libraries named Grama Vignana Vikasa Kendraalu in various villages and mandal headquarters. They will be equipped with internet facility, job notifications, online process for applying, downloading material, competitive magazines, daily newspapers, etc., The Vikasa Kendraalu would be open from 8 am to 8 pm.

In addition to the 168 libraries established in the name of Abhilasha last year, 40 more Grama/Pattana Vignana Vikasa Kendraalu would be set up in the coming few days. Parvathipuram Manyam district was selected as aspirational district by NITI Aayog and Rs 2 crore has been allocated on the proposal of the district administration for setting up these study centres.

District collector A Shyam Prasad inaugurated Pattana a Vignana Vikasa Kendram at Church Street of Parvathipuram on Monday.

He said that every support would be provided to job seekers and appealed to the users to form a committee to run Kendraalu in a better way. He urged sponsors to come forward to provide facilities at Kendraalu.