VIIT Rector gets Vocational Service Award

Visakhapatnam: Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology (VIIT) rector V Madhusudhan Rao received Rotary District-3020 Vocational Service Award for effective governance in education and greatest contribution in providing best opportunities to students.

Rotary District Governor M Venkateswara Rao presented the award to Madhusudhan Rao.

Speaking on the occasion Madhusudhan Rao mentioned that it was a great pleasure to receive the prestigious Vocational Service Award. The institution is providing students not only technology based education but also social awareness and life skills, he said.

That is why the success rate of the students is always in the top position, he added.

Staff of the institution and professors congratulated the rector for receiving the award.