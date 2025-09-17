Vij Utsav to showcase city’s grandeur on global stage

Vijayawada: Preparationsare underway for the grand celebration of Vijayawada Utsav, a cultural festival aimed at reviving vanishing art forms and highlighting the city’s prominence across the world. Ministers Y Satya Kumar Yadav, Kollu Ravindra, and Parthasarathi, along with MP Kesineni Shivanath, assured full cooperation to make the festival a grand success.

A preparatory meeting, organised by the Society for Vibrant Vijayawada, was held here on Tuesday with ministers, MLAs, MLCs, senior leaders, and prominent citizens of the city in attendance. The session was chaired by Swachhandhra Corporation chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram, while Politburo member Varla Ramaiah participated as chief guest.

During the meeting, leaders exchanged views and offered suggestions for successful conduct of the festival. The event also saw a birthday celebration for Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, who cut a cake amidst greetings from colleagues and dignitaries.

MP Kesineni Sivanath emphasised that Vijayawada has long been the cultural capital of Andhra Pradesh and pledged collective efforts to restore its past glory through the festival. He noted that Vijayawada Utsav would bring economic vibrancy by boosting business and tourism, comparing the plans to the grandeur of the Mysuru Dasara. He revealed that programs would be organized at Gollapudi Exhibition Grounds, Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, Punnami Ghat, and Ghantasala Music College, with the city illuminated by decorative lights throughout the festivities.

The exhibition at Gollapudi will run for 45 days, with tickets priced at Rs 30 to ensure accessibility. It will feature industrial and agricultural expos, cultural stalls, innovation displays, seminars, and entertainment rides. Local talent will be given prominence, and neglected traditional art forms will be revived.

Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said that the festival would play a key role in positioning Vijayawada as a global tourist hub. “This small beginning will expand Vijayawada’s cultural grandeur across the world,” he said, adding that he was happy to participate as the district in-charge minister.

Minister Parthasarathi said the celebrations would showcase Vijayawada’s significance to the world, stressing that the city’s identity as the seat of Goddess Kanaka Durga already commands national recognition. He called upon people from all walks of life to participate and make the event a collective success.

Minister Kollu Ravindra asserted that no force could prevent the success of the festival. “With the blessings of Kanaka Durga and Lord Venkateswara, Vijayawada will flourish as a tourist and cultural capital,” he said.

TDP leader Varla Ramaiah remarked that the festival would revive the city’s cultural vibrancy, which had declined in recent years. He also criticized the previous government’s misrule, claiming that people now support initiatives that bring joy and prosperity back to the city.

Several MLAs, MLCs, and representatives from TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena echoed their support, highlighting that the event would attract visitors from across the state and country. They expressed confidence that the Vijayawada Utsav would cement the city’s reputation as the cultural capital of South India during the Dasara season.

The festival will run parallel to the traditional Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Temple, blending devotion, culture, tourism, and entertainment into what organizers say will be one of the largest carnivals in the world.