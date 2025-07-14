Vijayanagara era inscriptions found in Penukonda

Penukonda: Two significant Vijayanagara-era inscriptions were discovered near the Basavanna Bavi (stepwell) in Penukonda, the second capital of the Vijayanagara Empire.

One of the inscriptions, engraved in Kannada script on the right wall of the stepwell, reads ‘Sree Trayambaka Saranu,’ meaning “Lord Trayambakeshwara, protect us.”

The inscription also includes symbols associated with the Vijayanagara Empire the Sun, Moon, Sword, and Sivalinga. The art and architecture of the Vijayanagara Empire, a ceremonial mandapam east of the Kasi Visweswara Temple.

The second inscription, located at the entrance of the stepwell, records the construction of the structure during the reign of Vijayanagara King Achyuta Deva Raya in April 1532 CE. The inscription, etched on a stone slab, opens with a Sanskrit verse praising Lord Shiva “Namastunga Siraschumbi Chandra Chamara Charave…” and the construction took place in Salivahana Saka 1454, Nandana year, 15th day of Vaishakha month.

The stepwell, situated east of the Kasi Visweswara temple, also features carvings of deities such as Siva, Ganesha, and Lakshmi on its western wall. However, the once-sacred structure is now in a deteriorated condition, with reports of people digging within the well and staircase for valuables.