Vijayananda new vice-chairman of APSRTC

Vijayawada: MC Vijayanand Reddy took as the Vice-chairman of the APSRTC in Mangalagiri on Monday.

Congratulating Vijayanand Reddy on the occasion, Transport Minister Perni Nani said that the YSRCP government recognises the services of good people and good leaders and suitably reward them with good posts.

Perni said the government is strengthening the APSRTC and it is serving the passengers even in the grassroots level in the rural areas of the State. He exhorted the new executive body of the APSRTC to develop the RTC and provide better services to the people.

Perni Nani was the chief guest at the swearing in ceremony Vijayanand Reddy.

Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy hoped the vice-chairman Vijayananda Reddy would run the APSRTC in profits. He said the vice-chairman is a talented and able person. Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas said the State government is trying to make the RTC into profits. He congratulated Vijayananda Reddy on assuming the charge. TTD Chairman Y V Subbareddy, MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, RTC Satavahana region chairperson Tatineni Padmavathi, YSRCP leaders and others attended the swearing in ceremony programme.