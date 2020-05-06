Vijayasai Reddy alleges Chandrababu Naidu of looting HudHud cyclone donations

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy criticized TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu through his Twitter handle. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government's policy is to discourage alcohol consumption in the state and hence that the price of liquor was increased by 75 per cent. Vijayasai Reddy said that Chandrababu is looking to politicize it.

In his tweet he alleged that Naidu and his son has looted the donations raised by Telugu Desam MLAs, MPs, leaders, activists, contractors and entrepreneurs during hudhud cyclone in Visakhapatnam.The amount has been devoured by Peddababu and Chinnababu, " Vijayasai fumed.





ఎన్టీఆర్‌ను వెన్నుపోటు పొడిచారు. మద్య నిషేధాన్ని వెన్నుపోటు పొడిచారు. ఎన్టీఆర్‌ ట్రస్టును లాక్కున్నారు. సంక్షోభాలను అవకాశాలుగా మార్చుకున్నారు. తుఫాను బాధితులకు అంటూ కలెక్షన్లులాగి కోట్లు మింగేశారు... ఏ లోకంలో ఉన్నారోగానీ, ఎన్టీఆర్‌గారూ... మీ అల్లుడి అరాచకాల మీద ఇక కొరడా తీయండి! — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) May 6, 2020





తెలుగుదేశం నాయకులు, కార్యకర్తలు ఇప్పటికైనా నిజాలు తెలుసుకోవాలి. త్యాగాలు మీవి...భోగాలు వారివి! నాలుగు దశాబ్దాలుగా చంద్రబాబుకు పావులుగా ఉపయోగపడిన నాయకులూ, కార్యకర్తలూ నిలదీయండి. మీరిచ్చిన విరాళాలు ఎటు పోయాయని అడగండి. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) May 6, 2020

In another tweet, Vijayasai Reddy alleged that Naidu has backstabbed NTR and revoked his (NTR) decision of ban on alcohol. The Rajya Sabha MP said that the TDP leaders and cadre has to know the truth and advised them to find out the where their donations have been spent properly which were donated to NTR trust.

Meanwhile, the state has recorded 60 new cases on Wednesday taking the tally to 1777 with 36 fatalities. On the other hand, the daily life has become eased amid exemptions of lockdown.