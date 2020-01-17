Vijayasai Reddy attends the CBI special court in CM Jagan's DA case

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy on Friday attended the CBI special court in Nampalli on chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's disproportionate assets case. Along with Vijayasai, former minister Dharmana Prasad Rao and Telangana minister Sabitha Indra Reddy were also present in VANPIC and Penna Cement cases.

Meanwhile, Jagan Mohan Reddy who attended the hearing on last Friday had sought the court to exempt him from attending the court in person in the Enforcement Directorate case.

The court also heard the petitions seeking all the discharge petitions to be investigated together. However, the court has adjourned the verdict for today. It remains to be seen whether the court exempts Jagan from personal attendance in ED case as the CBI has ruled out Jagan's petition on the personal exemption.