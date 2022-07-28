Vijayasai Reddy claims economic situation in AP is better, slams opposition for lies

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy mentioned that the economic situation in Andhra Pradesh is better and the government is working in the hands of capable leadership like YS Jagan. He said that some people are spreading misinformation about the financial condition of AP and that the Center is not doing well in the case of the actual states. He spoke to the media in New Delhi on Thursday.



He slammed Chandrababu Naidu for spreading lies about the government. Vijayasai said in a way AP is financially better off than the center. In the year 2021-22, the GDP of the Center is 57 percent while APs GDP is at the fifth position, which has also made great progress in exports. But, the tax revenue from the center to the state has decreased. "Even though the tax revenue has increased to the center, the states are not being given their proper share," he said adding that there is no truth in the fact that the Center is giving 41 percent tax share.

He said Cess and surcharges are being increased by the Center every year, but the center is not giving that income and asked the central government to introspect in this regard. MP Vijayasai Reddy questioned the debts of the Centre.

"In 2014-19, the debt of the center increased by 60 percent, while during Chandrababu's tenure, the debt of the state increased by 117 percent. From 2019 to now, the Center has incurred 50 percent of its debts, but during the YSRCP government, only 43 percent of its debts have increased," MP Vijayasai Reddy stated.