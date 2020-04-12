Vijayasai Reddy extends helping hand to poor and migrants in North Coastal Andhra amid lockdown

With the nationwide lockdown in the country, most of the people especially migrants and poor are affected due to lack of food and essential commodities. The government and other organisations are helping the poor out there. Meanwhile, YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy have been supporting the the people of North Coastal Andhra who are struggling with the lockdown. He provided food, groceries and basic amenities to the poor, tribals, paramedical workers, police, home guards and journalists.

Vijayasaray Reddy under the auspices of Pragati Bharat Trust is also helping tribals residing in the borders of Odisha. Essential commodities have been provided free of charge to poor, police, journalists and sanitation workers in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts under the Pragati Bharat Trust. On the other hand, he also provided the groceries to the people of other states who have stranded in Visakhapatnam.

Essential goods were distributed to 7500 sanitation workers in Visakhapatnam. More than 15,000 volunteers are distributing sanitizers and masks on behalf of their trust.

The Pragati Bharat Foundation, which recognizes the services of thousands of hard-working sanitation workers in Vishakha, recently extended their generosity by distributing essentials worth over Rs. 1000. The goods were distributed to poor and sanitation workers in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam district.