Vijayasai Reddy fires on Ashok Gajapathi Raju, alleges him of irregularities in Mansas trust lands

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy said that Ashok Gajapathi Raju has looted hundreds of acres in the Mansas Trust and fumed at him. On Friday, he told the media that there was a forgery case against Ashok Ganapathi Raju in the past and that he would go to jail.

Vijayasai Reddy clarified that they will go for an appeal against the Mansas Trust verdict. "TDP leaders were able to bring a temporary stay on the land grab affair cannot escape punishment," Sai Reddy said. MP Vijayasai Reddy flagged off that the occupiers of government lands would not be left behind.

MP Vijayasai Reddy said that the front-line workers worked tirelessly during the corona. On Friday, he distributed 'Anandaiah medicine to the front-line workers. On this occasion, he said that it was found that there was no problem due to Anandaiah medicine.

He said in the first phase, 22,000 frontline workers will be provided with Anandaiah medicine. Vijayasai Reddy said that the CM has taken steps to contain covid in AP in a way that no state in the country has took.