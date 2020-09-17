Vijayasai Reddy urges centre to run train services from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam and Tirupati

YSR Congress Party MP Vijayasai Reddy said that the judiciary in Andhra Pradesh was not acting impartially. He was speaking during a debate in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday said the judiciary was in complete opposition and bias against the state government and this trend should be stopped immediately. He explained in the House that Andhra Pradesh was facing difficulties due to the justice system. He told the House that many legal questions were being raised over the Andhra Pradesh High Court orders, adding that the High Court was acting abnormally and imposed a ban on media and social media.

MP Vijayasai Reddy explained that the High Court has stopped to report the FIR registered against the former Advocate General. He asserted the parliament that Stay had also imposed in another case in this regard and was acting to cover up the mistakes made during the previous government. "Andhra Pradesh state was at the forefront of corona control despite facing serious difficulties from the judiciary," Vijayasai Reddy asserted.

On the other hand, MP Vijayasai Reddy appealed to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to run special trains from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. He said bus services between AP and Telangana have not started yet and trains for migrant workers and passengers were inadequate. He brought to the attention of Railway Minister about the fact that although 80 new special trains have been set up, there is not a single train between Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad-Tirupati. He said that most of the arrivals between AP and Telangana are on the way. MP Vijayasai Reddy asked for the immediate introduction of special trains.