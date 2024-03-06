Vijayasai Reddy visits Nellore after being announced as in-charge

Vijayasai Reddy, the confirmed MP candidate of the YSR Congress Party in Nellore district, made his first visit to Nellore amidst a warm welcome from various local leaders and supporters. Accompanied by MPTCs, sarpanches, society chairmen, chief leaders of the mandal, and a large entourage of followers, ZPTC Paluru Malyadri Garu greeted Vijaya Sai Reddy upon his arrival.

The visit marks the beginning of the election campaign in the district, with Reddy aiming to garner support and connect with the local community in the upcoming elections. The enthusiastic reception highlights the party's strong presence and support in the district as they gear up for a competitive electoral battle.