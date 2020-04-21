Vijayawada: 10 lakh masks to be provided to medical personnel

Vijayawada: Ten lakh masks are ready for distribution to the medical personnel in the district, said Dr Ramesh Kumar, District medical and health officer.

He said in a statement here on Tuesday that ten lakh masks would be distributed to all the medical personnel in the district in addition to 6,900 PPE kits, 1.6 lakh cloth masks, 4,300 sanitisers and 900 viral transport medical kits.

He said that he was expecting more medical material to the district soon. The material was stored in the zilla parishad guest house and would be shifted to various mandals for distribution. Store in-charge Ramesh Babu and Pharmacist Varaprasad is supervising the distribution of the material to the mandals.