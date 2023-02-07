Vijayawada : 103 petitions received at Spandana

Vijayawada (NTR District): NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao directed the officials to resolve all the petitions received at Spandana within a stipulated time.

As part of Spandana programme, he received petitions from the public at the Collectorate here on Monday. The Collector asked the officials concerned to redress public grievances by thoroughly checking them. He further insisted on uploading the resolved petitions along with enquiry details.

The officials were asked for putting more focus on revenue, municipal and police related applications. He ordered for the resolution of petitions, which were registered in AP Seva Dash Board, online and Toll free 1902.

On the other hand, around 103 petitions were registered during the programme, of which 24 petitions from revenue, 20 applications for police, and the rest belong to MAUD, Panchayati Raj, DWMA, Minority welfare, civil supplies and others.

Joint Collector Nupur Ajay, DRO Mohan Kumar, DWMA PD J Sunitha, DSO Komali and others participated in the programme.