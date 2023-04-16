Vijayawada: 180 mandals to witness heat wave today

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast severe heat waves in six mandals and heat waves in 174 mandals of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The APSDMA in a statement on Saturday announced that the temperature may range between 39 to 45 degrees Celsius in various parts of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The following six mandals may experience the severe heat wave: Kunavaram mandal of Alluri Sitaramaraju district, Nathavaram mandal in Anakapalli district, Kotananduru mandal of Kakinada district and Jiggammavalasa, Komarada and Parvathipuram mandal of Parvathipuram district. The temperature ranges between 39 to 42 degrees in these mandals, according to the APSDMA.

Besides, heat waves are predicted in 174 mandals in the district on Sunday. These mandals are located in Alluri Sitaramaraju, Anakapalli, East Godavari, Eluru, Guntur, Kakinada, Konaseema, Krishna, Nandyala, NTR, Palnadu, Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and YSR districts.

As the temperature levels are gradually increasing in the state, the heat waves are forecast in various parts of the state. Generally, heat waves begin in May in the state, but due to changes in climatic conditions and global warming, the heat waves started in the second week of April in the state this summer.

The APSDMA predicts temperatures between 39 and 45 in most areas of the state. Interestingly, the APSDMA forecast the highest of 46 degrees in Chintoor of Alluri Sitaramaraju district and 45 degrees Celsius in Nellipaka mandal of the same district. Maximum of 45 degrees is forecast in Anaparthy mandal of East Godavari district.

Compared to south coastal districts and Rayalaseema, the north coastal districts may record higher temperature up to maximum limit of 46 degrees. APSDMA has advised people to take precautions and stay safe in view of the severe heat waves and heat waves forecast in 180 mandals of the state. On Saturday, severe heat wave was recorded in 13 mandals and heat waves registered in 55 mandals of Andhra Pradesh. No heat waves recorded in 490 mandals in the state on Saturday.