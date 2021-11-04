Vijayawada: 24x7 power supply government priority, says Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is committed to strengthening the existing 24x7 power supply and 9-hour free power supply to agriculture sector during day time, said Minister for Energy Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.

While conveying wishes to consumers and power sector employees on the occasion of Diwali, the Minister said the government is keen to provide better services to consumers. Despite several major issues such as Covid-19 pandemic and coal crisis, the State government has never compromised on supplying quality and reliable power supply continuously to the consumers.

As electricity is the prime driver for State's development and helps in improving the living standards of people, the State government considers the 24x7 power supply as one of the most important objectives of government policies for reviving economic growth on fast track, he said.

As part of efforts to supply quality power to consumers, the power utilities have been striving for reducing the number of interruptions in power supply. "The government wants to achieve 100 per cent excellence in uninterrupted power supply at international standards," he said. Secretary for energy Srikant Nagulapalli said that the government is determined to make the AP power sector as the best pro-consumer sector in the country and is taking steps to make it people's sector.

The Minister and the Secretary have conveyed their wishes to farmers, all consumers and power sector employees on the occasion of Diwali.