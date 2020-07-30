Vijayawada: 300-bed Covid care centre at IIIT to be ready by Aug 4

Vijayawada: Covid care centre with 300 beds and facilities like ventilators, oximeters, X-ray units, scanning centre will be ready in five days at the IIIT, Nuzvid. With the increasingCoronavirus positive cases in the district, the administration has taken decision to set up Covid care centre at the IIIT in Nuzvid on a war-footing basis.

The Covid centre will be useful to the people of 14 mandals in Nuzvid revenue division. Covid patients with mild symptoms will be admitted and treated in the centre and serious cases will be referred to GGH, Vijayawada or Covid hospital in Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Medical College, Gannavaram.

Nuzvid RDO BH Bhavani Sankar said the mandal level medical officers will decide the Covid affected patients to go for home isolation, or sent to the Covid care centre in IIIT, Nuzvid or to send to GGH, Vijayawada.

He said good quality food will be served to the admitted patients and all medical facilities will be arranged for the recovery of the Covid patients. Bhavani Sankar with other officials visited the IIIT and inspected the arrangements.

Speaking to media, he said three ambulances will be kept ready to shift the Covid patients to the Covid centre, which will be ready by August 4. He said Help Desk will be arranged and special teams will be formed with the officials of revenue, medical and health and public health departments to render services. He said the doctors and medical staff will serve the patients and warned stern action will be taken against anybody who attacks or misbehaves with the doctors and the Covid care centre staff.

He suggested the people to maintain physical distance, must wear mask when they come out of homes and follow Covid guidelines. He suggested the people to stay home till the cases come down.

Nuzvid MLA Meka Pratap Apparao along with officials visited the IIIT and inspected the arrangements. Deputy DM & HO Dr Asha, area hospital superintendent Dr Narendra Singh, Municipal commissioner N Vasubabu and others visited the centre.