Vijayawada: 383 benefit from YSR Kalyanamasthu

Vijayawada : NTR District collector S Dilli Rao said that the state government is implementing YSR Kalyanamasthu, and YSR Shadi Tofha to lend a helping hand to the parents of the poor girls.

The Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy released the financial assistance of Kalyanamastu and Shadi Tofha for the first quarter of 2023. District collector S Dilli Rao participated in the programme with public representatives and other officials through video conference from the Collectorate here on Friday.

Later, the collector handed over the cheques to the concerned beneficiaries at the Collector’s Office.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector claimed that the government sanctioned Rs 3.13 crore to the 383 beneficiaries and the same amount has been credited to the beneficiaries’ accounts in the district.

He said that out of 383 (pair) beneficiaries, 169 belong to the BC category, 53 were the minority, 130 were the SC community and 24 belong to ST.

He further said that the government is implementing Amma Vodhi Scheme up to Intermediate to help the students. Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, MLC MD Ruhulla, Deputy Mayors Bellam Durga, Sailaja, Bandi Punyaseela, and others were present.