Vijayawada: 6,670 migrant workers stranded in Krishna dist

Vijayawada: In a report submitted to the State government, joint collector Dr K Madhavilatha stated that 6,670 migrant workers from various states are eking out living in Krishna district.



During video-conference with principal secretary of higher education Satish Chandar and principal secretary of transport department T Krishnababu, the joint collector said that 3,122 from Maharashtra, 452 from Madhya Pradesh are working in chilli fields of Tiruvuru, Chatrayi and Gampalagudem in the district.

Since the farm work was completed, they wish to get back to their states though they were provided with shelter to stay, she said.

The farmers have paid wages to these labourers. It would be better if they were provided transport by train, she suggested.

T Krishna Babu instructed the officials to prepare a micro report which would be taken to the notice of the Maharashtra Covid control room by the state Covid nodal officer Arja Srikanth.

The joint collector also said 54 workers from Tamil Nadu, 523 from Telangana, 137 from Uttarakhand, 72 from Karnataka, 687 from Odisha, 555 from Uttar Pradesh, 266 from Bihar, 56 from Rajasthan, 20 from Gujarat, 199 from Chhattisgarh, 22 from Chandigarh, 361 from West Bengal, 65 from Jharkhand, 23 from Assam, 13 from Delhi, 8 from Kerala, 452 from Madhya Pradesh, 3,122 from Maharashtra and one each from Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab are working in the state.

She said Odisha workers were working in an industry and though they were given good facility to stay, they wish to go back to their state.

Satish Chandar instructed the officials to prepare an action plan to send back the migrant workers to their States.

Krishna Babu suggested that the migrant people should be divided into four categories—migrant workers, pilgrims, students and others—while preparing the action plan.

Joint collector-2 Mohan Kumar, MEPMA PD Dr N Prakash Rao, district industries centre general manager Sudhakar, crime branch DSP Ch Murali, Migrant workers nodal officer, social welfare deputy director Saraswati and others were present.