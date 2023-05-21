Vijayawada : 67 RRR centres inaugurated in city

Vijayawada : Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has taken a significant step towards a cleaner and greener future with the successful inauguration of 67 RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) centres in the city on Saturday.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by MLAs, Mayor, VMC Commissioner, VMC officials, Self-Help Groups and NGOs. The RRR centres will serve as a hub for residents to donate their old clothes, old books, plastic waste, old toys, flower waste, and e-waste.

As per the directives of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Union government, the VMC inaugurated these RRR centres which will work from May 20 to June 5 in the city. West Assembly constituency MLA Velampalli Srinivas, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi along with VMC ACP K V Satyavaty & CMOH P Ratnavali and others participated in the inauguration of RRR centres in 46 & 37 divisions.

Central MLA Malladi Vishnu along with VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, Deputy Mayor Bellam Durga, PO (UCD) Shakuntala Devi and others inaugurated the centres in the 16th division.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, West MLA Vellampalli Srinivas said, “The RRR centres are a crucial step towards waste reduction, waste recycling and greener Vijayawada. We need to come together as a community to ensure that we reduce waste and recycle as much as possible."

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalaxmi said, “We hope that this initiative will inspire more people to take part in the programme towards a sustainable future." The RRR centres will be managed by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and will be operated on a ward-level basis. Citizens can contact nearby secretariats or the social media team for more information.