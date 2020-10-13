Vijayawada: A musical tribute to 'Gana Gandharva' Balu

Vijayawada: Rich tributes were paid to 'Gana Gandharva' SP Balasubrahmanyam by city based leading music outfit Mayur Orchestra at Kowtha Poornanadam Kala Vedika here on Sunday. Though Balasubrahmanyam passed away, his remembrances are always with the music lovers. SPB was felicitated by this organisation 'Mayur Orchestra' in 2018 on its 40th annual celebrations.

The programme commenced with 'Sankara… Nada Sareera' (Sankarabharanam) and continued for about three hours featuring Telugu, Tamil and Hindi songs and many hit songs sung by Balasubrahmanyam and his music compositions were rendered by the singers. Audience enjoyed the songs rendered by popular singers Mohammad Khaja, Rasool, Sridhar, Satya, Rakhesh, Sivaleela, Kalyani, Dr Bhagyasree, Punyaseela and Pragnya.

Songs like "Vedam Anuvanuvuna Nadham" (Sagara Sangamam), "Bipare Rama Rasam" (Padamati Sandhyaragam), "Raasa Leela Vela" (Aditya 369), "Nacheli Rojave" (Roja), "Jeevitam Saptasagara" (Chinni Krishnudu), "Banthi Chamanthi" (Abhilasha), Hindi songs like "Tere Mere Beech Mein" (Ek Dhujekeliya), "Aja shaam Hone aaye" (Maine Pyar Kiya), and Tamil song "En Kadhale.. En Kaadale" (Duet) were made the listeners enthralled. The programme was concluded with a patriotic song from the film Major Chandrakanth "Punyabhoom naa desam".

Excellent instrumental support rendered by Ravi and Meera on Keyboard, Ramana played the pads. Chittibabu and Nani were on the table while Eswar was on the drums. It is worth mentioning about the sound system which was operated by Sudheer.

In a brief meeting the founder and singer Mohammad said that the demise of Balasubrahmanyam is a great loss to the music world and there is no replacement for him. The other guests Dr Jandhyala Sankar, Dr Kamineni Pattabhiramaiah, Dr GV Mohan Prasad, noted advocate Vara Prasad, Kuchimanchi Subrahmanyam, Golla Narayana Rao, Emani Siva Nagi Reddy, Eswara Prasad were also spoke on this occasion.