Vijayawada: Aasrayam offers to build houses free of cost

Vijayawada: Visakhapatnam-based Aasrayam Project offered to the State government to build houses free of cost for the benefit of the 30 lakh beneficiaries who will be given house sites soon.



Arun Bhavani Kondur, chief executive officer of Aasrayam Projects, told the media here on Monday that the Aasrayam had already started construction of five lakh houses in Karnataka.

The CEO met Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Dharmana Krishna Das and submitted the proposal to the government here on Monday.

Referring to the model the Aasrayam Project would follow, he said that each house would be built in 48 sq yards at a cost of Rs 800 per sq ft. However, it would be absolutely free to the beneficiaries and the government need not to pay any money.

"In return, the government may allot 50 acres of land for every 25,000 houses on lease at market value for setting up of poly houses, sports complex, agro parks for promoting vertical farming, aqua tubs and agro tourism resort."

The CEO said that the 30 lakh houses would be built in association with Mumbai-based AS Financial Services and Aditya Civil Structures and handed over to the beneficiaries in 30 months. The company would collect Rs 630 servicing charge from the beneficiaries but it would pay the loan amount to the banks for the construction of the houses.

He said that they had a tie-up with Tendulkar Middlesex Sports Foundation to start training centres.