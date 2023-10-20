Vijayawada ACB Court adjourns hearing of PT warrant in Fibernet case to November 10

Live
The Vijayawada ACB Court on Friday conducted the hearing regarding the PT warrant issued by the CID against TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu
The Vijayawada ACB Court on Friday conducted the hearing regarding the PT warrant issued by the CID against TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in the Fibernet case and adjourned the next hearing to November 10 after the lawyers representing the CID filed a memo saying that the Supreme Court has posted Chandrababu Naidu's anticipatory bail plea to November 9.
The ACB court also heard a petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu requesting the call data record of the CID officers during the latter's arrest. The CID directed the public prosecutor to submit a counter.
As the CID's public prosecutor requested time until the 26th of this month, the ACB court adjourned the next hearing to October 26.
