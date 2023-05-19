Vijayawada: Ajay Kallam slams ‘false reports’ over CBI probe, warns of legal action

Vijayawada : Principal advisor to Chief Minister, Ajay Kallam, condemned the ‘false reports’ in a section of media over CBI inquiry regarding Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Thursday, Ajay Kallam said that the CBI SP met him in the past and asked for some information. He said that the CBI should come forward to react immediately when false news is going reported in some media or else the agency will lose its credibility. The CBI should arrest those who resort to false propaganda, he demanded.

He said that when he attended the manifesto committee meeting on the request of Ummareddy Venkateswarlu and was busy in manifesto session, he received information that Vivekananda Reddy was no more. When a CBI SP met and asked for some information in a more respectable manner, he informed the same to the CBI official. He said that the CBI official recorded his voice by obtaining permission from him. He said resorting to false campaign by linking him with the serious issue is immoral and unethical and expressed surprise over leaking of information of CBI inquiry paving way for false reports. He said that he is going to file legal petition on ‘false campaign.’

Reading out a recent judgement of Kerala High Court on April 19, 2022, Ajay Kallam said it was written in the judgement that “The media interest or media debate are all permitted in a democracy, but subject to one inviolable exception namely that the media cannot during the course of trial or investigation suggest/publish/telecast that A or B is guilty or that C or D is untrustworthy or an honest witness. This is plainly impermissible as the said suggestions of guilt of innocence or credit worthiness of witness are the beyond the permissible rights of the media. Media cannot usurp the jurisdiction of the courts which alone has the constitutional authority to decide the guilt/innocence of a person or decide on the content, quality or the width of any right available to any citizen/accused/suspect.”