Vijayawada: All set for counting of votes at Andhra Loyola College

Vijayawada: All arrangements have been made for the counting of votes on Sunday for the municipal elections held for Vijayawada and Machilipatnam municipal corporations, Nuzvid and Pedana municipalities and Nagara Panchayats of Vuyyur, Nandigama and Tiruvuru.

The polling was held on March 10. The voters cast their votes to elect corporators to 64 municipal divisions in Vijayawada and 50 divisions in Machilipatnam. Elections to the port city of Machilipatnam were held for the first time after it has been upgraded from municipality to a municipal corporation.

Over 3.5 lakh voters cast their votes to choose the new Mayor and municipal corporations in Vijayawada. In 2014 elections, TDP won the majority seats and Koneru Sridhar was elected Mayor.

Now, the TDP has announced the name of Kesineni Swetha, daughter of MP Kesineni Srinivas as the Mayoral candidate. B Punyaseela, an outgoing corporator from YSRCP is in the race for the Mayor post from the YSRCP.

Though the YSRCP has not officially announced the name of Punyaseela, she is in the race for the coveted post of Mayor. Vijayawada Mayor post has been reserved for the category of general women. Counting of votes will begin at the Andhra Loyola College (ALC) at 8 am on Sunday.

Arrangements were made for counting of three rounds. Counting of votes of the divisions 41,43,45,47,49,51,53,57,42,44,46,4, 55,59,61,63,58,50,52,54,56,60,62 and64 will be held at the Loyola College auditorium. While, the counting for the remaining municipal divisions will be held at the newly constructed building at the college.

In Machilipatnam, counting of votes will be taken up at the Krishna University. District SP M Ravindranath Babu and other officials inspected the bandobust arrangements. Mayor and deputy mayors will be elected on March 18.