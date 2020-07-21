Vijayawada: All set for launch of Vana Mahotsavam today

Vijayawada: Panchayat Raj Minister and Krishna district in-charge Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said the State government has set the target of planting 20 crore saplings in the state during the 71st Vana Mahotsavam (Jagananna Pacha Thoranam) to be launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Ibrahimpatnam mandal on Wednesday. Peddireddy on Tuesday along with other Ministers and district officials inspected the arrangements being made for the launching of Vana Mahotsavam.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramachandra Reddy said proposals have been made to take up massive plantation in the forest areas, along the roads, in government offices, schools and open places.

He said the Panchayats were entrusted with the responsibility of growing and taking care of saplings and plants. He said watering of saplings and plants will be brought under the NREGS works and felt it will give big boost to grow plants in the rural areas. He said an act has been made that the village panchayats should protect 80 percent of the saplings planted in their respective villages.

He said the CM will plant saplings at 9 am in the layout developed for the distribution of house sites to the poor in Gajulapeta area of Ibrahimpatnam mandal on Wednesday. He asked the officials to ensure physical distance during the launching of Vana Mahotsavam on Wednesday.

Ministers Perni Venkata Ramaiah, Velampalli Srinivas, Mylavaram MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad, Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh, principal secretary, Panchayat Raj department Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, district Collector Md Imtiaz, Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha and other officials inspected arrangements in Ibrahimpatnam for inauguration of Vana Mahotsavam.