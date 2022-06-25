Vijayawada : Ambedkar for Konaseema dist gets Cabinet nod

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet on Friday endorsed the decision of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to rename Konaseema district as Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district and the pact the government had recently with Byju's as part of Amma Vodi programme. It also cleared Adani's Green Energy project for 3,700 MW power plant.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Minister for Information and Public Relations Chelluboina Venugopala Krishna said the Cabinet had approved Jagananna Amma Vodi, where Rs 6594.6 crore would be disbursed benefiting over 43 lakh mothers for sending their children to schools.

He said the State government is committed to providing quality education and thus made a pact with Byju's to guide students studying from Classes 4-10. Tabs to 4.7 lakh students studying Class 8 will be provided under the agreement.

The minister stated that the welfare calendar for July 2022 was approved, where Jagananna Vidya Kanuka will be given on July 5, YSR Vahana Mitra on July 13, Kapu Nestam on July 19 and Jagananna Thodu on July 26.

Asserting that the government doesn't shirk its responsibilities in providing welfare schemes, he said that all the welfare schemes are being implemented in a transparent manner. Besides, he said, ZP chairpersons of 13 districts will continue as chairpersons for 26 districts. The Cabinet also decided to increase power subsidy to aqua farmers having up to 10 acres from present 5 acres.

Further, an R&R package for the displaced families of Vamsadhara Project of Rs 216.71 crore was approved.

Approvals were accorded for the recruitment of 3,530 jobs in medical colleges along with 2,558 jobs in hospitals under AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad across the State.

The Cabinet approved providing a Group-1 job to Arjuna Awardee Jyoti Surekha and appointing her as a Deputy Collector.