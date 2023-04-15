Vijayawada: Ambedkar Smriti Vanam to be ready in two months

Vijayawada: Social welfare minister and Ambedkar 125-foot Statue Construction Committee chairman Merugu Nagarjuna said Ambedkar Smriti Vanam which was being constructed at a brisk pace at the Swaraj Maidan here would attract world's attention.

He visited the ongoing Smriti Vanam works along with minister for municipal administration and urban development minister Audimulapu Suresh, MP Nandigam Suresh, MLA Malladi Vishnu, MLC M Arunkumar here on Friday.

During the visit, the ministers observed the progress of the statue construction and related works. Speaking on the occasion, Nagarjuna said that they were proud of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for constructing a massive 125 feet statue in the middle of Vijayawada city. He said that they were ready to spend huge money towards the Smriti Vanam. The government would complete the construction works within two months and make it ready for inauguration.

Minister Suresh said government constructing Ambedkar statue in the valuable land of Swaraj Maidan was example of its commitment to social justice and social consciousness.

He said that the pedestal, basement and flooring works of the statue had been already completed and all the bills for the construction were being paid from time to time. Social welfare principal secretary G Jaya Lakshmi, district collector S Dilli Rao, VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, sub-collector Adithi Singh and others were present.