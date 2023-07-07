Live
Vijayawada: Ambedkar statue unveiled
Vijayawada: National SC Commission member Anju Bala, along with Home Minister Taneti Vanita, unveiled statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Andhra Pradesh Chief Postmaster General Office here on Thursday. The programme was organised by SC, ST Employees Association at Krishnalanka here.
Speaking on the occasion, Anju Bala said that she got inspiration from the life of Ambedkar. The achievements of Dr Ambedkar are an inspiration to the crores of people in India and abroad. Not only India, but Dr BR Ambedkar statues are being installed in many countries across the world, she added.
Anju Bala said that she was elected as MLA and MP and is working for the cause of Dalits and their upliftment. She called upon the people to follow the ideals of Ambedkar and asked the Dalits to get inspiration from his services and dedication. She complimented the SC/ ST employees for installing the statue of Ambedkar and conducting the programme.
Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh MD K Harshavardhan, YSRCP East constituency in-charge Devineni Avinash and post department employees, and other leaders attended the programme.